Why is a file a suspected duplicate

They were in the catalog, removed from the catalog, and then I attempting to import them into the catalog with new file names

This is certainly not an efficient workflow, you could just move the file in Lightroom and then rename it (but even so, it would be simpler to put it in the desired folder in the first place so you don't have to move it later)

then I attempting to import them into the catalog with new file names [but in original tiff format]. That results in the suspected duplicates gray out.

When Lightroom greys out a photo in the Import dialog box, it is because this file already appears to be in Lightroom. It doesn't matter that you think its not already in Lightroom, because if Lightroom thinks the photos is in the catalog, then you have to figure out why Lightroom thinks this. Lightroom help says "Lightroom determines a photo is a duplicate of another file in the catalog if it has the same, original filename; the same Exif capture date and time; and the same file size." So you need to search your entire catalog in Lightroom for a photo with the same name. To do this, use ALL of the following steps: